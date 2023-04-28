UrduPoint.com

Court Confirms Interim Bail Of Parvez Elahi In Rs 125 Mln Corruption Case

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Court confirms interim bail of Parvez Elahi in Rs 125 mln corruption case

An anti-corruption court on Friday confirmed the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a Rs 125 million corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Friday confirmed the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a Rs 125 million corruption case.

The court directed Parvez Elahi to furnish surety bonds of Rs 1 million for obtaining the relief.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza heard the bail petition of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The court had reserved its verdict, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, earlier in the day and announced it after some time.

Advocate Amjad Parvaiz advanced arguments on behalf of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi whereas a prosecutor submitted arguments on behalf of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, during the proceedings.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of receiving Rs 125 million as kickback from a foreign company, working with Lahore Waste Management Company, against a payable amount.

Meanwhile, the court also granted interim bail to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till May 11 in another corruption case registered by ACE Punjab. The court directed Parvez Elahi to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief.

The ACE Punjab had alleged that Parvez Elahi as chief minister Punjab received kickbacks in four development projects of District Gujrat.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Company Gujrat May From Million Court

Recent Stories

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution ..

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution Requesting Ukraine Aid, Troop ..

3 minutes ago
 Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Ta ..

Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev to Start in Mid-20 ..

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case til ..

Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case till May 3

3 minutes ago
 Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Eur ..

Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Europe's MBDA

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Investments AGM approves 12.5% cash dividend ..

Dubai Investments AGM approves 12.5% cash dividends

13 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Anti-Discrimination Laws Adopted by Ru ..

UN Welcomes Anti-Discrimination Laws Adopted by Russia in Recent Years

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.