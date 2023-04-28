Court confirms interim bail of Parvez Elahi in Rs 125 mln corruption case

An anti-corruption court on Friday confirmed the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a Rs 125 million corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Friday confirmed the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a Rs 125 million corruption case.

The court directed Parvez Elahi to furnish surety bonds of Rs 1 million for obtaining the relief.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza heard the bail petition of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The court had reserved its verdict, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, earlier in the day and announced it after some time.

Advocate Amjad Parvaiz advanced arguments on behalf of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi whereas a prosecutor submitted arguments on behalf of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, during the proceedings.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of receiving Rs 125 million as kickback from a foreign company, working with Lahore Waste Management Company, against a payable amount.

Meanwhile, the court also granted interim bail to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till May 11 in another corruption case registered by ACE Punjab. The court directed Parvez Elahi to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief.

The ACE Punjab had alleged that Parvez Elahi as chief minister Punjab received kickbacks in four development projects of District Gujrat.