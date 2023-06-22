Open Menu

Court Confirms Interim Bail Of Rasikh Elahi, Others In Money Laundering Case

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Court confirms interim bail of Rasikh Elahi, others in money laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A banking court on Thursday confirmed the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's son, Rasikh Elahi, and three others in a money laundering case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Besides Rasikh Elahi, the court confirmed the interim bail of his wife Zahra, Moonis Elahi's wife Tehreem Elahi and Zaighum and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 1 million each for availing the relief.

Banking Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the bail applications of the accused. All the accused appeared before the court during the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted interim bail to the accused on June 12.

The FIA had registered a case against the accused on charges of money laundering. It was alleged that the accused committed money laundering of Rs 30 million.

