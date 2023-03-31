(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A lower court here on Friday converted the non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI's chairman Imran Khan into bailable warrants in woman judge threatening case.

Additional Session Judge Sikandar Khan heard the case against the judgment of judicial magistrate who issued non-bail of PTI's chief.

At the outset of hearing, special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that Imran Khan had knowledge about every hearing date but he was skipping the appearance deliberately.

The prosecutor said that the decisions were used to be taken on appearance of an accused if arrest warrants were issued against a common citizen.

He said that former prime minister wanted to keep skipping his attendances and the courts also would not issue his arrest warrants.

Imran's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that his client had been appearing before the courts before the incident of an attack on him.

He said that the PTI chairman was facing threats to his life.

After hearing arguments, the court converted the arrest warrants of Imran Khan into bailable and instructed him to file surety bonds worth Rs 20,000.