UrduPoint.com

Court Converts Imran Khan's Arrest Warrants Into Bailable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Court converts Imran Khan's arrest warrants into bailable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A lower court here on Friday converted the non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI's chairman Imran Khan into bailable warrants in woman judge threatening case.

Additional Session Judge Sikandar Khan heard the case against the judgment of judicial magistrate who issued non-bail of PTI's chief.

At the outset of hearing, special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that Imran Khan had knowledge about every hearing date but he was skipping the appearance deliberately.

The prosecutor said that the decisions were used to be taken on appearance of an accused if arrest warrants were issued against a common citizen.

He said that former prime minister wanted to keep skipping his attendances and the courts also would not issue his arrest warrants.

Imran's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that his client had been appearing before the courts before the incident of an attack on him.

He said that the PTI chairman was facing threats to his life.

After hearing arguments, the court converted the arrest warrants of Imran Khan into bailable and instructed him to file surety bonds worth Rs 20,000.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Women Court

Recent Stories

e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

35 minutes ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

1 hour ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

2 hours ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

2 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.