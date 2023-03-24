UrduPoint.com

Court Converts Imran Khan's Non-bailable Warrants Into Bailable

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Court converts Imran Khan's non-bailable warrants into bailable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :An Additional District and Session Court on Friday converted the non-baiable arrest warrants of PTI chairman Imran Khan to bailable in woman judge threatening case.

Additional Session Judge Faizan Haider Gillani announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the respondents. Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi prayed the court to bound the PTI's chief for appearance on next hearing.

Imran Khan's Lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali said that PTI chairman was coming to Islamabad on March 30 to appear in toshakhana case and prayed the court to also fix this case for hearing on same day.

The judge said that it was a strange request as the order of the arrest warrants was for March 29, but the lawyer requested to fix case on March 30.

The prosecutor said that the defence should give arguments on merit in plea about the cancellation of the arrest warrants. He told the court that Imran Khan had never appeared before the court in this case as the accused was yet to be provided the copies of the case.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and later converted the non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI chairman into bailable warrants. It may be mentioned here that a senior civil judge had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan till March 29, while Imran Khan had challenged the verdict.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Same March May Women From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

19 seconds ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

40 minutes ago
 The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan T ..

The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

43 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged Geographic Map of Israel that ..

43 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engin ..

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engineering, top 100 in electrical ..

2 hours ago
 AGP Elahi steps down from his office

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.