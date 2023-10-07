Open Menu

Court Convicted Two Accused In Narcotics Case

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 11:30 PM

The Model Criminal Trial Court here on Saturday convicted Manzoor Ali Brohi and Hazar Khan Brohi with 20 years life sentence each after they were proved to be guilty of smuggling narcotics

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Model Criminal Trial Court here on Saturday convicted Manzoor Ali Brohi and Hazar Khan Brohi with 20 years life sentence each after they were proved to be guilty of smuggling narcotics.

According to information, the court also slapped Rs100,000 fine on each and in case of failure to pay the fine they both would have to undergo a further prison term of 2 years.

The Anti Narcotics Force had arrested the convicts in 2020 near Mirpurkhas toll plaza and had recovered 20 kilograms of hashish from their possessions.

They were later booked under the Anti Narcotics Act on the state's complaint.

