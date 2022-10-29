Court convicts 2 with life, 10-year imprisonments in policeman killing case

The Anti Terrorism Court Hyderabad on Saturday convicted two men with life and 10-year imprisonments in a case of killing a policeman and injuring two other cops while escaping from police custody in Sujawal district two years ago

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court Hyderabad on Saturday convicted two men with life and 10-year imprisonments in a case of killing a policeman and injuring two other cops while escaping from police custody in Sujawal district two years ago.

According to the details, the court pronounced a verdict of life imprisonment and an Rs.200,000 fine on Ramzan Gajrio alias Ramu and 10 years jail term and an Rs.50,000 penalty on Ghulam Muhammad.

Failure to pay the penalty would entail one year of incarceration for Ramu and 6 months for Ghulam.

The convicts had killed policeman Shahnawaz Brahmani and injured two other cops while escaping from a police mobile van on return from the District & Sessions Court where they were taken for an appearance before the judge.

They snatched weapons from the cops to use them to attack the police. One of their accomplice, Nazar Pakhrio, was shot dead in the exchange of fire with the police. Ramu and Ghulam were apprehended a few days later.