Court Convicts 3 Jamaatud Daawa Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:14 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday convicted three leaders of Jamaatud Daawa in another terror financing case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday convicted three leaders of Jamaatud Daawa in another terror financing case.

The court handed down 16-and-a-half years imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Salam and Malik Zafar Iqbal, with Rs 150,000 fine in a case registered and investigated by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) , Lahore.

The court also awarded one-and-a-half years imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, with Rs 20,000 fine in the case.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving guilty. The court indicted the convicts last week in case No 91/19 and recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses during the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that various Jamaatud Daawa leaders have already been convicted by the court earlier.

The CTD had registered 23 cases against the leadership of Jamaatud Daawa, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation for making assets from terrorism financing.

The leaders booked for terrorism financing include: Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Rehman Makki, MaliK Zafar Iqbal, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Naeem Sh, Mohsin Bilal, Abdul Raqeeb, Dr Ahmad Daud, Dr Muhammad Ayub, Abdullah Ubaid, Muhammad Ali, Abdul Ghaffar & others.

The cases were registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan on July 1-2, 2019 for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets/ properties made and held in the Names of trusts/ non-profit organisations (NPO), including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawat-ul-Irshad Trust, Maaz-bin-Jabal Educational Trust, Al Hamd Trustand Al Madina Foundation Trust.

