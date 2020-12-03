Court convicts 4 JuD leaders in another two terror finance cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted four leaders of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) in another two terror finance cases.

The court handed down 15 years and 6 months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Salam, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Ashraf, besides six months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki in FIR No. 40 of 2019.

The court also handed down 15 years and 6 months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Salam, Malik Zafar Iqbal, besides six months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki in FIR No. 27 of 2019.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges in FIRs, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The CTD had registered the cases against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organisation, and helped in raising funds.

It is pertinent to mention here the CTD had registered 41 cases against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab. The trial in several cases was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.