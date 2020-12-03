UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Convicts 4 JuD Leaders In Another Two Terror Finance Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Court convicts 4 JuD leaders in another two terror finance cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted four leaders of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) in another two terror finance cases.

The court handed down 15 years and 6 months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Salam, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Ashraf, besides six months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki in FIR No. 40 of 2019.

The court also handed down 15 years and 6 months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Salam, Malik Zafar Iqbal, besides six months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki in FIR No. 27 of 2019.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges in FIRs, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The CTD had registered the cases against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organisation, and helped in raising funds.

It is pertinent to mention here the CTD had registered 41 cases against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab. The trial in several cases was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab FIR 2019 Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

51 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

51 minutes ago

Strict action against Snooker clubs, Shisha center ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns assassination of Iranian scienti ..

12 minutes ago

Seven injured in road mishap

12 minutes ago

CDA Chief directs for speedy completion of road ca ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.