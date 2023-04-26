Court convicts a man in rape attempt case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded seven years imprisonment to an accused involved in an attempt of raping a child.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Khalid Mehmood Cheema announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the accused, Nasir, besides giving him seven years in prison penalty.

According to the prosecution, the accused had attempted to rape a seven-year-old girl in the limits of Taxila police station.