Court convicts accused in rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Friday convicted an accused involved in a rape case.

The court handed down ten years imprisonment to accused Zaheer Iqbal, besides imposing Rs 200,000 fine.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Zulifqar Ali announced the verdict after hearing final arguments of parties and examining available evidence.

According to prosecution, the accused had raped his relative, 18-year-old girl, over refusing marriage proposal in 2018.

South Cantt police had registered the case against the accused under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code.