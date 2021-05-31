UrduPoint.com
Court Convicts Accused In Rape Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:48 PM

Court convicts accused in rape case

A sessions court on Monday handed down ten years imprisonment to an accused involved in rape of a 5-year old girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday handed down ten years imprisonment to an accused involved in rape of a 5-year old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused, Mubashar Ahmad, besides ordering him to pay Rs 100,000 as compensation.

The court held that the accused would undergo two months additional punishment in case of non-payment of compensation.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Iftikhar Ahmad announced the verdict on proving charges against the accused.

According to the prosecution, accused Mubashar Ahmad raped a 5-year girl in Kahna area in 2020. Kahna police had registered a rape case against the accused.

