Open Menu

Court Convicts Accused In Rape-cum-murder Of Minor Girl

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:12 PM

Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl

A sessions court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in rape-cum-murder of an eight-year-old girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A sessions court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in rape-cum-murder of an eight-year-old girl.

The court handed down death sentence to accused Ali Raza, besides 14-year imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Tanvir Awan conducted the trial proceedings and convicted the accused on proving charges.

A deputy district prosecutor presented witnesses against the accused, during the trial proceedings.

Munawan police had registered a case against the accused under charges of murder and rape. The accused raped and murdered the victim girl before throwing her body in a pond.

Recent Stories

Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated ..

Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4

2 minutes ago
 Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor ..

Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl

2 minutes ago
 SECP investigates cases for insider trading, marke ..

SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases

2 minutes ago
 Robber injured in police encounter

Robber injured in police encounter

2 minutes ago
 UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

2 minutes ago
 SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF ..

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025

44 minutes ago
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teach ..

Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals

7 minutes ago
 PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma til ..

PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20

32 minutes ago
 Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and ord ..

Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community

7 minutes ago
 Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques

Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques

7 minutes ago
 Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilater ..

Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties

7 minutes ago
 US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of ..

US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of profound concern: FO Spokespe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan