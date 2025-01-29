Court Convicts Accused In Rape-cum-murder Of Minor Girl
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:12 PM
A sessions court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in rape-cum-murder of an eight-year-old girl
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A sessions court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in rape-cum-murder of an eight-year-old girl.
The court handed down death sentence to accused Ali Raza, besides 14-year imprisonment.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Tanvir Awan conducted the trial proceedings and convicted the accused on proving charges.
A deputy district prosecutor presented witnesses against the accused, during the trial proceedings.
Munawan police had registered a case against the accused under charges of murder and rape. The accused raped and murdered the victim girl before throwing her body in a pond.
