Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A sessions court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in rape-cum-murder of an eight-year-old girl.

The court handed down death sentence to accused Ali Raza, besides 14-year imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Tanvir Awan conducted the trial proceedings and convicted the accused on proving charges.

A deputy district prosecutor presented witnesses against the accused, during the trial proceedings.

Munawan police had registered a case against the accused under charges of murder and rape. The accused raped and murdered the victim girl before throwing her body in a pond.