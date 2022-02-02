Court convicts accused involved in killing, sexually assaulting minor boy

A sessions court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing of a minor boy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing of a minor boy.

The court handed down death sentence to the accused, Nadeem Aslam, besides imposing Rs 500,000 fine.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shabraiz Ahmad announced the verdict on proving the charges against the accused.

The prosecution produced witnesses and evidence during the trial in support of its claims.

Hanjarwal police had registered a case against the accused. The accused had kidnapped three-years-old boy and killed him after sexual assault.