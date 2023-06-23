Court convicts constable for securing job on fake documents

An anti-corruption court on Friday convicted a police constable for securing the job on fake educational documents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Friday convicted a police constable for securing the job on fake educational documents.

The court handed down 12 year imprisonment to accused Ijaz Ali and also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000.

The court ordered that the accused would undergo 4-months additional punishment if he failed to pay the fine.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan convicted the accused on proving charges against him.

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against the accused Ijaz Ali in 2015. It was alleged that the accused obtained the job of the constable in the police on a fake Matric certificate.