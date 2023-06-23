Open Menu

Court Convicts Constable For Securing Job On Fake Documents

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Court convicts constable for securing job on fake documents

An anti-corruption court on Friday convicted a police constable for securing the job on fake educational documents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Friday convicted a police constable for securing the job on fake educational documents.

The court handed down 12 year imprisonment to accused Ijaz Ali and also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000.

The court ordered that the accused would undergo 4-months additional punishment if he failed to pay the fine.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan convicted the accused on proving charges against him.

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against the accused Ijaz Ali in 2015. It was alleged that the accused obtained the job of the constable in the police on a fake Matric certificate.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Fine Job 2015 Court

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 r ..

Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 riots accused till Monday

4 minutes ago
 Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Kar ..

Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 DEC directs Assistant Registration Officers to rem ..

DEC directs Assistant Registration Officers to remain present at form submission ..

4 minutes ago
 PPP leadership sacrificed their lives for democrac ..

PPP leadership sacrificed their lives for democracy survival: Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan ..

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan

35 minutes ago
 Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exp ..

Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exports in 2022 - Export Center

35 minutes ago
Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

35 minutes ago
 FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Me ..

FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Membership

35 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address ..

Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drugs, Group Will Me ..

35 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali ..

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

1 hour ago
 IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in tosh ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in toshakhana case

58 minutes ago
 Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan