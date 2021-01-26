Court convicts couple found guilty of raping, filming girls

(@fidahassanain)

Qasim Jahangir was awarded death sentence, life imprisonment and fine while Kiran Mahmood, his wife, was sentenced to life as the trial concluded.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021) A local court convicted a couple after they were found guilty of luring girls and filming their rape to blackmail them, the reports said on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Gondal announced the verdict as the trial concluded.

The judge announced death sentence to Qasim Jahangir for raping girls and making their videos for their exploitation. The court also awarded him life-imprisonment along with three-year additional prison.

The convict was also awarded Rs 2.5million.

The court also sentenced Kiran Mahmood to life and imposed fine to pay.

The couple was arrested over charges of minor girls and filming their explicit videos to blackmail them in 2019.

“The couple has confessed t raping as many as 45 minors and filming their rape,” said the City Police Officer.

The police recovered videos of 10 minor girls and thousands of nude photographs from the suspects' custody as the couple was involved in selling the explicit videos and photographs to pornography websites for a large sum of money.

The police traced the couple and arrested them after a girl lodged a complaint with CPO Rawalpindi.

The girl who was student of M. Sc ruled that she was lured iinto a car and taken to a house where she was raped and filmed. The girl was trapped as she came out from a college. A woman wearing mask showed herself as student at the college and started talking to her. She took her to a place where a car stopped near them and asked both to sit inside. The woman introduced her as her relative and asked her to sit in the car.

As soon as the girl was inside the car, black curtains were drawn and the car was taken to a villa located in Gulistan Colony, where the accused raped her on gunpoint, while Kiran Mahmood—the wife of the main convict—kept filming her on the spot.