Court convicts husband, in laws in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday convicted a man along with his brother and father for killing his wife with life imprisonment.

The court found Abdul Shakoor Sahito, Abdul Qayoom Sahito and Abdul Fateh Sahito guilty of killing Hafeezan Sahito on May 18, 2018, by torturing her to death in village Muhammad Bux Shoro in the limits of Baldia police station.

The incident's FIR was lodged at the police station on complaint of Noorul Haq Loond, brother of the slain woman.

The court's judge Ahsan Ahmed Durrani also slapped Rs200,000 fine on each of the convict.

The convicts were later shifted to the central prison.