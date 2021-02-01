UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Convicts Man For Cheating Public

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Court convicts man for cheating public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Monday handed down seven-year imprisonment to an accused involved in cheating the public at large.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100 million on the accused, Muhammad Muzamil, and ordered for auction of his property for the sake of recovery of looted money.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan announced the decision on proving charges in reference No 22/2019, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore against Muhammad Muzamil.

As per reference, the convict induced the public at large on the pretext that he was running a lawful business in the name of Al Khursheed Group and guaranteed for better investment results as compared to the current banking system .

He also assured the public that they would get brand new China motorbikes or profit on their principal amount as the investment of Rs 25,000 each.

Moreover, the convict led the general public to believe that he booked bikes from different manufacturers and companies on cheaper rates and sells those while earning handsome profit. Thus the convict dishonestly extracted an amount of Rs 9,8647,000.

Around 98 complainants had approached the National Accountability Bureau Lahore regarding the scam. NAB Lahore director general authorised an Inquiry which was subsequently converted into an investigation in December 2018 and then the reference was filed.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Business China Fine Money December 2018 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi orders disbursement of AED6.5 mil ..

11 minutes ago

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

1 hour ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

2 hours ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

2 hours ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.