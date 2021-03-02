Court convicts man for kidnapping, sexually abusing minor girl

UrduPoint.com
A special court on Tuesday convicted a man for kidnapping and sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A special court on Tuesday convicted a man for kidnapping and sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl.

The court handed down 22 years imprisonment to the man besides imposing a fine of Rs 1200,000.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jamshed Mubarik, presiding officer of a special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial proceedings and convicted Munawar alias Ghafoor on proving guilt. The prosecution submitted a DNA report and eight witnesses against the convict during the trial.

According to the prosecution, convict Munawar kidnapped and sexually abused theminor girl in Faisal Town police limits in 2018. The Faisal Town police had registereda case against the convict under 363, 294 and 377-B of Pakistan Penal Code.

