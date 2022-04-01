Court convicts man for killing wife, children

A sessions court on Friday convicted a man on charges of killing his wife and two children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Friday convicted a man on charges of killing his wife and two children.

The court handed down death sentence on three counts to Muhammad Ashiq, besides imposing Rs 300,000 fine.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shabraiz Akhtar Raja announced the verdict on proving the charges against the accused.

According to the prosecution, the accused killed his wife, Shamim, and twochildren with axes in 2020.

The Green Town police had registered the case against the accused.