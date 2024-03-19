Court convicts man for raping 11-year-old boy

A sessions court on Tuesday convicted an accused involved in raping an 11-year-old boy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A sessions court on Tuesday convicted an accused involved in raping an 11-year-old boy.

The court handed down a 14-year imprisonment sentence to the convict, Muhammad Sohail, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 million.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Saeed conducted the trial proceedings and convicted the accused based on proven guilt.

The court recorded statements of prosecution witnesses and heard arguments from both parties during the trial proceedings.

According to the prosecution, Harbanspura police had registered a case against the accused, Muhammad Sohail, for raping an 11-year-old boy in 2022, following a complaint from the victim's parents.