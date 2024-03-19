Open Menu

Court Convicts Man For Raping 11-year-old Boy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Court convicts man for raping 11-year-old boy

A sessions court on Tuesday convicted an accused involved in raping an 11-year-old boy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A sessions court on Tuesday convicted an accused involved in raping an 11-year-old boy.

The court handed down a 14-year imprisonment sentence to the convict, Muhammad Sohail, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 million.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Saeed conducted the trial proceedings and convicted the accused based on proven guilt.

The court recorded statements of prosecution witnesses and heard arguments from both parties during the trial proceedings.

According to the prosecution, Harbanspura police had registered a case against the accused, Muhammad Sohail, for raping an 11-year-old boy in 2022, following a complaint from the victim's parents.

Related Topics

Police Fine Humayun Saeed From Million Court

Recent Stories

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for do ..

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff

4 minutes ago
 Vigil rally taken out in connection of Internatio ..

Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

9 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers intensified

Crackdown against profiteers intensified

9 minutes ago
 PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as ca ..

PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain

26 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 distri ..

SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts

9 minutes ago
Two women killed in separate accidents

Two women killed in separate accidents

9 minutes ago
 Young man shot dead in target killing

Young man shot dead in target killing

15 minutes ago
 UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decad ..

UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record

15 minutes ago
 2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

15 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

15 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million fr ..

Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan