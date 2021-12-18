UrduPoint.com

Court Convicts Man In Child Pornography Trial

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

Court convicts man in child pornography Trial

The court of 1st Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Saturday convicted a man accused of child pornography with three years imprisonment and Rs20,000 fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The court of 1st Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Saturday convicted a man accused of child pornography with three years imprisonment and Rs20,000 fine.

According to details, the convict Muhammad Faisal initially came under investigation for the child pronography by Northumbria police in Canada.

The Northumbria police had received some complaints against Faisal after which they brought him under the probe and confiscated his computer as well.

The convict later escaped from Canada and returned to Pakistan.

However, the Canadian government pursued the case and the complaint was forwarded to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which arrested Faisal in March this year from Pak Colony area of Tando Allahyar district.

The FIA also seized the mobile phone, laptop and a hard disc which were in possession of the culprit while he was booked in a FIR at theFIA's Cyber Crime Reporting Center in Hyderabad under Prevention ofElectronic Crimes Act, 2016.

