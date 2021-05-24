Court convicts man in rape case

A sessions court on Monday handed down life imprisonment to an accused involved in rape of a 14-year-old girl

The court also imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the accused, Aslam, besides ordering him to pay Rs 300,000 to the victim girl as compensation.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jamshaid Mubarak announced the verdict on proving charges against the accused.

According to prosecution, the 60-year-old accused raped a 14-year girl, who was his neighbour. The Factory area police had registered a case against the accused.