Court convicts man in rape case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Khalid Khan awarded four-year imprisonment to a man found guilty in a rape case.

According to the prosecution, one Usman Pervez had raped a woman in 2018.

The Millat Town police had registered a case and submitted challan in the court.

The court also imposed Rs 20,000 fine on the convict. In case of default on payment of the fine, he would have to undergo further six months imprisonment.