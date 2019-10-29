UrduPoint.com
Court Convicts Man In Rape Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Court convicts man in rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A special court on Tuesday handed down 15-year jail term to a man involved in a rape case.

The court also imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the convicted Muhammad Ashraf. The accused would undergo additional punishment in case of non-payment of fine, the court ordered.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, presiding officer of special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing arguments of parties and recording statement of witnesses.

According to prosecution, the accused, Muhammad Ashraf, raped a woman in limits of South Cantt Police Station. The police had registered a case under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code against the accused on a complaint of the victim woman.

More Stories From Pakistan

