UrduPoint.com

Court Convicts Man In Rape, Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:02 AM

Court convicts man in rape, murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court here on Tuesday convicted a man accused of rape and murder of a young woman 4 years ago in Kotri SITE area, Jamshoro district, with death penalty and 15 years imprisonmen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court here on Tuesday convicted a man accused of rape and murder of a young woman 4 years ago in Kotri SITE area, Jamshoro district, with death penalty and 15 years imprisonment.

According to details, the ATC in the sentence against Abdul Rehman Shaikh also imposed a collective fine of Rs250,000 for both offences.

Shaikh, who was jailed on a judicial remand, was sent to Central Jail Hyderabad after pronouncing the verdict.

According to the police, Shar committed both crimes at the residence of his victim Shireen Brohi in village Sanwan Khaskheli on February 16, 2019.

The court sentenced Shaikh with the death penalty for murder and 15 years jail term for rape.

Related Topics

Murder Police Jail Fine Young Hyderabad Man Shar Jamshoro SITE Kotri February Women 2019 Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

41 minutes ago
 India's GDP Growth to Fall to 7% in 2022-2023 Fina ..

India's GDP Growth to Fall to 7% in 2022-2023 Financial Year - Statistics Minist ..

38 minutes ago
 Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoni ..

Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning

38 minutes ago
 Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

58 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), At ..

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Attaullah Tarar stresses for pol ..

38 minutes ago
 Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US for 128 4th Genera ..

Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US for 128 4th Generation Fighter Jets - Pentagon O ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.