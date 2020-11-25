UrduPoint.com
Court Convicts Three Accused In Rs 15 Million Fraud Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:59 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday convicted three accused over allegations of embezzling Rs 15 million from the general public in the pretext of giving handsome profit over their investments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday convicted three accused over allegations of embezzling Rs 15 million from the general public in the pretext of giving handsome profit over their investments.

The court handed down seven years imprisonment each to Muhammad Zeshan, Maqsood and Zaheer Nasir, besides imposing Rs 5000,000 fine.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges in a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused.

The NAB had filed the reference against the accused in 2019, stating that they misappropriatedpublic investments by collecting in the guise of investment in LEDs business. The accused cheated more than 30 investors by collecting around Rs 15 million and fled.

The NAB Lahore Prosecution Wing had presented 39 witnesses in support to the allegations before the court.

