UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Convicts Three JuD Leaders

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:44 PM

Court convicts three JuD leaders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three leaders of Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) in two terror finance cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three leaders of Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) in two terror finance cases.

The court handed down 14 years and six months imprisonment to Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid, besides six months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Maki.

ATC-I Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment as charges laid down in FIR 23/19 and 41/19, registered by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Lahore and Sargodha, were proved in the court.

The CTD had registered the cases against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organization, and helped in raising funds.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ATCs has already convicted several JuD leaders in cases registered against them on charges of terror finance in 2019.

The CTD had registered various FIRs against the leaders of JuD in different cities of Punjab. However, the trial in several cases was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the High Court on the petitions of the suspects.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sargodha FIR 2019 Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

UAE becomes world’s first country to produce alu ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship 2021 ..

1 hour ago

US Capitol Goes Into Lockdown Over Unidentified Th ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh, KP Governors call on Prime Minister

2 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of motorway gang-rape case ..

2 minutes ago

Hafeez directs for smooth wheat, sugar supply at r ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.