Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiative

In a major relief for lawyers and litigants, the Punjab government has reduced the fee for certified copies of court decisions following the special efforts and persistent advocacy of Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum

The court copying fee, previously fixed at Rs 500, has now been reduced to a mere Rs 100-150 through an amendment in the Finance Bill 2024 by the Punjab government.

The significant reduction comes as a direct result of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s proactive engagement with the Punjab government. Her intervention followed concerns raised by the legal fraternity regarding the hardship posed by the previously high fee for obtaining certified copies of court decisions.

The move has been welcomed with widespread acclaim from Bar Associations across Punjab. Legal representatives lauded the Chief Justice’s commitment to accessible justice and declared her a “true leader of the provincial judiciary.”

A delegation of prominent lawyers on Monday met with the Chief Justice to express their appreciation. The delegation included: Malik Asif Nissoana, President, Lahore High Court Bar Association, Azhar Khan Mughal, President, High Court Bar Association Multan, Ahsan Hameed Lillah, President, High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi, Sohail Khan, Vice President, High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur, and Mubashir Rehman, President, Lahore Bar Association. Also present were Advocate General Punjab Amjad Pervaiz and Registrar Lahore High Court Amjad Iqbal Ranjha.

During the meeting, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum explained that the Rs. 500 fee had been introduced under the original provisions of the Punjab Finance Bill 2024 for copy applications filed at the LHC’s Principal Seat and its benches in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi.

While several Bar Associations had requested time to negotiate the issue with the Law Department, no resolution was reached within the agreed timeframe.

Taking the initiative, the Chief Justice personally approached the Punjab government and advocated for a reduction in fees, emphasizing the challenges faced by young lawyers and the general public. She highlighted that the Lahore High Court neither levies nor collects such fees, as the matter falls under provincial legislation—making the amendment process particularly complex.

“Legal reforms cannot be realized through slogans alone. Once a law is passed, revising it is not an easy task. But genuine public interest must prevail,” she remarked.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum also reiterated her commitment to the welfare of the legal community. She cited several ongoing initiatives including the establishment of Ladies Bar Rooms, Day Care Centers for working mothers, and the construction of a state-of-the-art Judicial Complex in Lahore.

Speaking at the event, Advocate General Amjad Pervaiz underscored the pivotal role played by the Chief Justice, noting her hands-on approach in judicial and administrative matters. “From infrastructure to reform, Justice Aalia Neelum’s vision and leadership are shaping a more accessible and transparent justice system,” he said.

The reduction in court copying fees is being hailed as a significant victory for the legal community and a testament to the Chief Justice’s reformist leadership. It marks another milestone in her tenure, underscoring her focus on judicial accessibility, public service, and institutional responsiveness.