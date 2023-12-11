Open Menu

Court Declares Case Former Chairman PTI's Marriage As Maintainable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Court declares case former chairman PTI's marriage as maintainable

A local court on Monday declared a petition against the ‘nikah’ of ex-chairman PTI with Bushra Bibi and served notices to respondents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) A local court on Monday declared a petition against the ‘nikah’ of ex-chairman PTI with Bushra Bibi and served notices to respondents.

The court summoned former first lady Bushra Bibi in person on the next date of the hearing.

Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case filed by Khawar Manika. Petitioner’s lawyer Rizwan Abbasi Advocate said that two witnesses have recorded their statements before this court.

The lawyer said that complainant Khawar Manika had stated that he was told by the servant about the immoral activities.

After this the complainant also became the witness, he said.

The lawyer prayed the court to also serve notices to Bushra Bibi and ex-chairman PTI. He said that ‘nikah khwan’ and

a witness have also recorded their statements.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved the verdict and later declared the complaint as maintainable. The court said that it would mark e-attendance of former chairman PTI as he was in jail while it summoned Bushra Bibi in person on next date.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till December 14.

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail December Court Bushra Bibi

