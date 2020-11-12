UrduPoint.com
Court Declares Four Accused As Absconders

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday declared four accused as absconders for continuous disappearance in a reference pertaining to embezzlement in funds of sugarcane growers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday declared four accused as absconders for continuous disappearance in a reference pertaining to embezzlement in funds of sugarcane growers.

The court also ordered to block the CNICs of accused including Minahil Majeed, Ali Kamal, Nimr Majeed and Saima Ali.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on graft reference connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Omni Group's head Khawaja Anwar Ali Majeed appeared before the court.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that two accused were residing abroad while the two of them were in Pakistan. However, the NAB was not aware about their whereabouts. The court asked the prosecution to submit progress report in the case till next hearing and also directed NAB to share copies of reference with the other accused. The court adjourned hearing on the case till December 2.

