Court declares Gill as absconder

(@FahadShabbir)

A local court on Wednesday declared PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill as an absconder and rejected his application, seeking appearance through the video link in the sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday declared PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill as an absconder and rejected his application, seeking appearance through the video link in the sedition case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against Shebaz Gill.

During the course of proceedings, the FIA and NADRA submitted the details of property owned by the accused in Pakistan.

The judge remarked that the proceeding to declare the accused absconder could be suspended only if he appeared in the personal capacity. The accused had told the court that he would come back from abroad within four weeks.

The defence lawyer said that his client had gone abroad for medical treatment and he didn't escape from court proceedings.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till July 31.