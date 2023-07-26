Open Menu

Court Declares Gill As Absconder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Court declares Gill as absconder

A local court on Wednesday declared PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill as an absconder and rejected his application, seeking appearance through the video link in the sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday declared PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill as an absconder and rejected his application, seeking appearance through the video link in the sedition case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against Shebaz Gill.

During the course of proceedings, the FIA and NADRA submitted the details of property owned by the accused in Pakistan.

The judge remarked that the proceeding to declare the accused absconder could be suspended only if he appeared in the personal capacity. The accused had told the court that he would come back from abroad within four weeks.

The defence lawyer said that his client had gone abroad for medical treatment and he didn't escape from court proceedings.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till July 31.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Federal Investigation Agency July From Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi concludes arrangements to host IMMAF You ..

Abu Dhabi concludes arrangements to host IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships

1 minute ago
 Nasir Shah offers condolence to Salman Murad over ..

Nasir Shah offers condolence to Salman Murad over grand father's death

2 minutes ago
 Russian Interior Ministry Puts Ukrainian Journalis ..

Russian Interior Ministry Puts Ukrainian Journalist Moseychuk on Wanted List

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improv ..

Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improvement of law and order in KP

8 minutes ago
 IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding ..

IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding PTI chief's bails

8 minutes ago
IHC suspends sentence of vendor

IHC suspends sentence of vendor

8 minutes ago
 UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider T ..

UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider Trading Securities Fraud - US A ..

6 minutes ago
 LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for ..

LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for employees

6 minutes ago
 Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over no ..

Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over not producing Parvez Elahi

6 minutes ago
 Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs ..

Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs away: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

20 minutes ago
 Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast M ..

Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast May Take Days, Weeks - Reports

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan