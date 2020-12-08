Court declares Nusrat Shehbaz absconder in money laundering case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday declared Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, absconder in money laundering and assets beyond the means case.

Nusrat Shehbaz was declared absconder after she failed to appear in the court despite repeated summons.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others on expiry of their judicial remand term.

At the start of the proceedings, an associate of Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Amjad Parvaiz requested the court to adjourn the proceedings as the senior counsel could not appear due to his engagements in the apex court.

At this stage, after getting permission from the court, Shehbaz Sharif stated that he never took salary or other allowances during his three tenures as chief minister Punjab.

However, the court stopped Shehbaz Sharif from giving such a statement.The court observed that criminal trials had certain rules, therefore, such statements should not be given.

Shehbaz Sharif further submitted that he had not been provided physiotherapist yet and the court orders had not been complied with.

At this, the court observed that already directions had been passed to authorities concerned in this regard and summoned superintendent jail on the next hearing with an implementation report.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till December 12 and declared Nusrat Shehbaz absconder. The court observed that the accused was summoned through a proclamation, however, she had still not appeared in the court despite thirty days' time period.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already declared Shehbaz Sharif's son Salman Shehbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Haroon yousaf as absconders in the case.

The NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16 , were indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case.However, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their abscence.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that the Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.