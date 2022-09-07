Court declares reference against Mandviwala as non-admissible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday returned Kidney Hills reference to NAB against ex-deputy chairman NAB Saleem Mandviwala and declared that it didn't fall in its jurisdiction.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict on the petitions challenging the maintainability of the graft reference under NAB second amendment Act 2022.

The court declared that the reference didn't fall in its jurisdiction after the fresh amendments.

The reference had named a total of seven accused including Saleem Mandviwala, Nadeem Mandviwala, Tariq Mehmood and Ijaz Haroon.