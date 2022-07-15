UrduPoint.com

Court Declares Suleman Shehbaz As Absconder In Money Laundering Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 15, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

The court has also directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend the court hearing and adjourned further hearing till July 30.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2022) The Special Court Central-I on Friday declared Suleman Shahbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, an absconder in the money laundering case.

Judge Ejaz Awan heard the case and also directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend the court hearing.

During the proceedings, the court gave exemption to PM Shehbaz Sharif from his personal attendance in the hearing for one day.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and others appeared before the court.

The court, however, declared Suleman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi as absconders for not turning before the court.

The judge also ordered to gather information regarding their property.

After the hearing both sides, the court adjourned further hearing till July 30.

FIA had filed the case against PM Shehbaz, his two sons and others over charges of money laundering.

