UrduPoint.com

Court Declares Suleman Shehbaz Proclaimed Offender

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz proclaimed offender

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :A special court on Friday declared Suleman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi, as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The two accused failed to appear in the court despite being summoned. The court sought the detail of their properties, besides seeking the death certificate of another co-accused, Malik Maqsood, who had died abroad some time back.

The court also granted exemption to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance for one-day and directed him to ensure his presence on July 30.

A counsel for the prime minister submitted an exemption application during the proceedings, stating that his client could not appear due to his engagements in Islamabad.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz appeared in the court and got his attendance marked.

The FIA investigation officer also submitted his report in the court.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Died Federal Investigation Agency July From Court

Recent Stories

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap betwee ..

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap between Sri Lanka betters and Pakist ..

3 minutes ago
 Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another su ..

Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another suspect declared proclaimed offe ..

49 minutes ago
 Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme t ..

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year: Shaza Fatima

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangemen ..

Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

2 hours ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

2 hours ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.