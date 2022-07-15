Court declares Suleman Shehbaz proclaimed offender

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :A special court on Friday declared Suleman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi, as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The two accused failed to appear in the court despite being summoned. The court sought the detail of their properties, besides seeking the death certificate of another co-accused, Malik Maqsood, who had died abroad some time back.

The court also granted exemption to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance for one-day and directed him to ensure his presence on July 30.

A counsel for the prime minister submitted an exemption application during the proceedings, stating that his client could not appear due to his engagements in Islamabad.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz appeared in the court and got his attendance marked.

The FIA investigation officer also submitted his report in the court.