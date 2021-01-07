UrduPoint.com
Court Declares Three Foreigner Accused Absconder In Railways Land Lease Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday declared three foreigner co-accused as proclaimed offenders in a reference against former minister Javed Ashraf Qazi pertaining to grant of railways' land on lease illegally.

The court also issued arrest warrants against two accused Ramzan Sheikh and Pervaiz Latif on their continuous disappearance in graft case.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and investigation officer appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the court separated the cases of three foreigner accused Anwar bin Adam, Aldelan bin Adam and Datu Kasa who were Malaysian citizens besides declaring them absconders on non appearance in compliance of court orders.

The court directed the other accused including Javed Ashraf Qazi to ensure their presence on next hearing for indictment and adjourned the case till January 21.

