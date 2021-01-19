UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Declares Two Accused Absconder In BISP Reference

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:43 PM

Court declares two accused absconder in BISP reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday declared two co-accused as proclaimed offenders for continuous disappearance in a reference against former chairman Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Farzana Raja and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday declared two co-accused as proclaimed offenders for continuous disappearance in a reference against former chairman Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Farzana Raja and others.

The court also issued non bailable arrest warrants against accused Ifat Zahra and Shoaib Khan besides declaring them absconder.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on BISP graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former chairman Farzana Raja and others.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed the investigation officer to take measures for blocking the CNICs and assets of the two accused.

Earlier, the brother of the co-accused Shoaib Khan appeared before the court and informed it that the accused was ill and went through the two major operations.

He said that his brother left abroad for medical treatments with permission of the government.

The court said that now the accused had been declared absconder and would be dealt in accordance of law.

The defence counsel on the occasion produced the death certificate of co-accused Khuram Hamayun and said that he had died on December 29. The court asked the investigation officer to present the verification report on next date of hearing.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing so that indictment process could be completed. The hearing was then adjourned till February 15.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Died February December All Government Court

Recent Stories

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

14 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

14 minutes ago

Bilawal says ECP has to answer to the people for d ..

25 minutes ago

Iraq Approves Sinopharm, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vacc ..

18 seconds ago

UN seeks $76 million in emergency aid for Madagasc ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.