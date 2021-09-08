UrduPoint.com

Court Defers Accused Indictment In BISP Reference

Wed 08th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday deferred the indictment of co-accused in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) corruption reference against ex-chairman Farzana Raja.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali resumed hearing on the corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court instructed all the accused to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing so that the indictment process could be completed. The hearing of the case was adjourned till September 29.

The reference had alleged corruption worth Rs540 millions in BISP during the regime of Pakistan People Party (PPP). Ex-Chairman BISP Farzana Raja had already been declared absconder in the case.

