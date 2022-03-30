UrduPoint.com

Court Defers Decision On Acquittal Plea Of Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Court defers decision on acquittal plea of accused

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday once again deferred the judgment on acquittal plea of co-accused in reference against ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday once again deferred the judgment on acquittal plea of co-accused in reference against ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by co-accused in the graft reference.

The decision was deferred on the request of the defence lawyer. NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and others appeared before the court.

The defence lawyer prayed the court to firstly refresh all the arguments in the acquittal pleas before announcing the decision. The prosecutor opposed the request and said that everything was before the court now.

The court, however, deferred the decision on acquittal pleas and adjourned the case till April 6.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Ishaq Dar April All Court

Recent Stories

Ukraine May Raise Taxes for Foreign Companies Cont ..

Ukraine May Raise Taxes for Foreign Companies Continuing to Work in Russia - Law ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Suspect Defense Says US Experts Called Alm ..

Russian Suspect Defense Says US Experts Called Almaz-Antey Analysis on MH17 Most ..

1 minute ago
 AHFP hands over 16 trucks of relief goods to Afgha ..

AHFP hands over 16 trucks of relief goods to Afghan authorities

1 minute ago
 Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business makes va ..

Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business makes various decisions

1 minute ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University announces three mast ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces three masters' result

4 minutes ago
 Three die of Corona, 38 new cases confirmed in KP

Three die of Corona, 38 new cases confirmed in KP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.