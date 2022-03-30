Court defers decision on acquittal plea of accused

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday once again deferred the judgment on acquittal plea of co-accused in reference against ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by co-accused in the graft reference.

The decision was deferred on the request of the defence lawyer. NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and others appeared before the court.

The defence lawyer prayed the court to firstly refresh all the arguments in the acquittal pleas before announcing the decision. The prosecutor opposed the request and said that everything was before the court now.

The court, however, deferred the decision on acquittal pleas and adjourned the case till April 6.