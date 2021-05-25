(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday deferred its judgment on acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in Nandipur Power Project reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the acquittal pleas of the accused in graft reference move by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court postponed its decision on acquittal pleas of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shumaila Mehmood and Dr. Riaz till June 21, and adjourned the case.