Court defers indictment against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Accountability Court on Thursday deferred the indictment proceeding against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case.

According to details, Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Toshakhana case and later, deferred the indictment against the PTI Chairman and Bushra Bibi till next date.

Deputy Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Amjad Pervez and the defence counsel Sardar Latif Khosa appeared before the court for the case.

Meanwhile, the AC Judge set January 6 as a new date to frame charges against the accusers.