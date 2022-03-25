UrduPoint.com

Court Defers Indictment Of Shehbaz, Hamza In Money Laundering, Sugar Scam

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Court defers indictment of Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering, sugar scam

A special court on Friday deferred the indictment of opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others in money laundering and sugar scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :A special court on Friday deferred the indictment of opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others in money laundering and sugar scam.

Special Judge Central Ejaz Hussain Awan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz and other accused appeared and got their attendance marked.

The counsel for Shehbaz Sharif submitted an exemption application and stated that his client was busy in Islamabad in connection with the National Assembly session. He pleaded with the court to exempt Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance for one-day.

At this stage, a counsel for another accused, Usman, advanced his arguments in connection with jurisdiction of the court. He submitted that the court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter. He submitted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) did not file its reply to the application regarding the court jurisdiction; rather, it filed the contempt plea. The counsel submitted that he wanted to file a reply in this matter. He submitted that the statements of the bankers had been received now, but without reading them, no further progress was possible. He submitted that the court should look into the available record and then decide whether the matter falls in its jurisdiction.

To which, the court questioned why the petitioner accepted its jurisdiction before the banking court.

The counsel submitted that the banking court accepted the objection raised by the FIA.

At this, the court directed the counsel to advance his further arguments on the next date of hearing . The court also accepted the exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif and extended the interim bail of Shehbaz and Hamza till April 4. The court summoned all the accused for indictment on the next date of hearing.

The court had fixed the previous two hearings for the indictment, but it could not take place due to different reasons.

The case had been transferred from the special court for banking offences to the special court (Central-I) after the question of the courts' jurisdiction was decided on Jan 14.

The FIA had filed challan against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others in money laundering and sugar scam. The FIA nominated Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as main accused, besides benamidars and others.

Shehbaz Sharif and his sons � Hamza and Suleman � were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman is absconding and residing in the UK.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Islamabad National Assembly Progress Reading United Kingdom Money Federal Investigation Agency April November 2020 All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Priyantha Kumara case adjourned till Mar 26

Priyantha Kumara case adjourned till Mar 26

1 minute ago
 IUCN appoints Pakistan's athlete Mahnoor as Youth ..

IUCN appoints Pakistan's athlete Mahnoor as Youth Ambassador

1 minute ago
 PM meets Fakhar Imam, Arbab Ghulam Rahim

PM meets Fakhar Imam, Arbab Ghulam Rahim

1 minute ago
 Notice issued to Bilawal over violation of electio ..

Notice issued to Bilawal over violation of election code of conducts

1 minute ago
 US Says NATO Must Face Ukraine Crisis, Russia-Bela ..

US Says NATO Must Face Ukraine Crisis, Russia-Belarus Defense Ties With Strength ..

5 minutes ago
 Scholz to Discuss Russian Operation in Ukraine Wit ..

Scholz to Discuss Russian Operation in Ukraine With Austrian Chancellor - Spokes ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>