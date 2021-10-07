UrduPoint.com

Court Defers Indictment Of Sindh CM

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Court defers indictment of Sindh CM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday once again postpone the indictment of Sindh's Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others till November 1, in Nooriabad Power Project reference.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to absence of a co-accused Sultan Farooq.

The court was told by the defence lawyer that the co-accused was ill and unable to appear before the court. The medical reports of the accused were also presented to the judge.

The defence lawyer Arshad Tabraiz adopted the stance that the government had issued a new Ordinance regarding the powers of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). We have to view it also, he said.

The court granted one day exemption from hearing to the co-accused and fixed November 1, a new date to indict the accused. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case.

