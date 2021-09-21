UrduPoint.com

Court Defers Indictment Of Sindh CM Till Oct 7

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday once again summoned 17 accused including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on October 7, for indictment in Nooriabad Power Plant corruption reference

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali, hearing the reference and instructed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing.

The court was to indict accused during this day but it deferred the matter once again due to incomplete attendance of accused.

The NAB had named Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Khursheed Anwar Jamali and others in the above case.

The Nooriabad power plant reference alleged that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah issued funds for power projects in Sindh in violation of rules and that billions of rupees were embezzled in the Nooriabad Power Company and the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company projects.

The Nooriabad Power Project was originally envisaged by the Sindh government in 2012 but could not materialize then due to "red-tapism and delays in regulatory approvals". The project was finally launched in August 2014 under a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs13 billion. The Sindh government held 49 percent of its shares while a private company owned 51 percent.

A 95-km-long 132kV double-circuit transmission line was laid from Nooriabad to Karachi at the cost of Rs1.95 billion. Murad was adviser to the Sindh chief minister on finance and energy at that time. The NAB alleged that the procedure caused a loss of $16 million to the national exchequer.

