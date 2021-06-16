UrduPoint.com
Court Defers Verdict Till June 30, On Maryam's Objections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:08 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday deferred its judgment till June 30, on petitions of Maryam Nawaz and other against confiscation of Nawaz Sharif's property in Toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday deferred its judgment till June 30, on petitions of Maryam Nawaz and other against confiscation of Nawaz Sharif's property in Toshakhana reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case regarding the above matter. The petitioner's lawyer Qazi Misbah pleaded that this court had announced its decision on three identical cases. The arguments of defence were same and this court had clear stance regarding the matter.

He prayed the court to postpone the judgment on the case until the decision of IHC.

