Court delays indictment of Khawaja brothers in Paragon case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Thursday delayed the indictment of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City case till August 20.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan delayed the indictment due to absence of khawaja Saad Rafique.

At the outset of the proceedings, Khawaja Salman Rafique was produced before the court on expiry of the judicial remand.

Khawaja Saad's counsel told the court that the speaker National Assembly had issued the production orders of his client and he was in Islamabad to attend the NA session in connection with the Kashmir issue.

At this, the court expressed serious annoyance over non-production of Khawaja Saad Rafique while observing that today was fixed for indictment of the accused which could not take place now.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till August 20 while extending judicial remand of Khawaja brothers.

The court also re-issued arrest warrants of co-accused, including Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali.

Besides the Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference. The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abutment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Khawaja brothers were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 by the bureau. A Lahore High Court bench dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of the Khawaja brothers on June 18. However, they had not approached the apex court in the matter yet.