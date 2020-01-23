UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Denies Bail To Journalist Haq

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:35 PM

Court denies bail to journalist Haq

Advocate Mian Dawood, the counsel of Journalist Izhar ul Haq, says that he was taken into custody over charges of criticizing the state institutions and policies of the current PTI government.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2020) A Special Court on Cyber Crimes turned down bail petition moved by Journalist Izharul Haq over charges of criticizing state institutions and policies of the incumbent PTI government through his social media accounts here on Thursday.

Izhar ul Haq, reporter with urdu daily Khabrain, moved post-arrest bail petition before a Special Court on Cyber Crimes.

FIA prosecutor Munam Bashir Chaudhry argued that Izhar Ul Haq was involved in mockery of national anthem and targeted national institutions through his accounts on social media and website. He also targeted judiciary and executive. He argued that such acts amounted to offences of Cyber Crimes under section 11 and 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 along with section 505 PPC, saying that Haq was found read handed in it.

The prosecutor said that the alleged material was also recovered from his Facebook account of the journalist.

However, Advocate Mian Dawood, the counsel of Journalist Izhar Ul Haq, said that his client was innocent and was professional journalist who served with different news organization. He said he was a law abiding citizen and was given the right to free speech by the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. The counsel said that Haq was patriotic citizen and always worked for the improvement of the national institutions through his productive reporting-work. The counsel rejected the allegations leveled against him and termed his arrest and charges an attack on freedom of expression. He asked the court to grant him bail.

After hearing both sides, the Special Court on Cyber Crimes rejected the post-arrest bail petition of Izharul Haq.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Social Media Facebook 2016 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.