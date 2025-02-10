Open Menu

Court Denies Bail To Police Officer In Exploitation Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 10:12 PM

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Monday rejected the post-arrest bail plea of Sub-Inspector Suhaib Ali Pasha, who is accused of involvement in the exploitation of children and misuse of authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Monday rejected the post-arrest bail plea of Sub-Inspector Suhaib Ali Pasha, who is accused of involvement in the exploitation of children and misuse of authority.

Hearing the case, Additional Sessions Judge Adnan Rasool Lark rejected the bail plea of a police officer in connection with a child abduction and abuse case.

During the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented the case in court, with Assistant Director Legal Mohsinuddin representing the prosecution. Pasha, who was stationed at the Shams Colony police station, was arrested in Islamabad.

The officer faces charges under the Torture and Custodial Act, with allegations of abusing his position and participating in the exploitation of minors. However, the court rejected the bail plea and directed to continue the investigation from the accused.

