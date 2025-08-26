Open Menu

Court Directs Adiala Jail's Admin To Allow PTI Founder's Lawyers, Family Members In Hearings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A local court on Tuesday ordered the Superintendent Central Jail Adiala to include the family and lawyers of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the hearing of Toshakhana II case.

Issuing a written order for the previous hearing held in Adiala Jail, Judge Shahrukh Arjumand said that the Superintendent Jail should allow those lawyers to come whose power of attorneys have been submitted.

The order stated that the family members who are present outside the jail should also be allowed to attend the hearing.

Barrister Salman Safdar had filed a petition against the barring of lawyers and family from the jail hearing.

The court disposed of the petition after issuing orders to the Superintendent.

