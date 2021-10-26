UrduPoint.com

Court Directs Counsels To Complete Arguments In Plea Challenging LNG Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Court directs counsels to complete arguments in plea challenging LNG reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday directed the defence lawyers to conclude arguments on next hearing on petition challenging LNG reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, under new NAB ordinance.

Co-accused Uzma Adil's lawyer prayed the court to first review the admissibility of the reference after introduction of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment Ordinance, 2021.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and other accused appeared before AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan who was hearing the case.

Barrister Shoaib objected over the trial proceeding and contended that this matter now did not fall under the jurisdiction of NAB after the new law was promulgated.

He said the accused were indicted under NAB Ordinance 1999 but now section four of this ordinance had been amended.

The further proceeding in this case would be illegal, he added.

The court asked whether the former prime minister was also going to challenge the reference. To this, Abbasi's Lawyer Barrister Zafarullah said his client had not given instructions to him in that regard. He said the ordinance was now law of land and the case should be transferred to relevant forum.

The judge instructed the other lawyers to conclude their arguments on their pleas against the reference and adjourned further hearing till November 29.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Lawyers November Court

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics kicks off ‘Samsung Week’ w ..

Samsung Electronics kicks off ‘Samsung Week’ with exceptional offers and dis ..

4 minutes ago
 Gargash meets with EU official

Gargash meets with EU official

11 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Addresses the Middle East Gr ..

OIC Secretary General Addresses the Middle East Green Initiative Summit

16 minutes ago
 Baloch Youth participates in Hunar Rozgar Mela 202 ..

Baloch Youth participates in Hunar Rozgar Mela 2021

17 minutes ago
 FS&HFA to install educational material in public p ..

FS&HFA to install educational material in public places

18 minutes ago
 New Zealand gov't backs business to vaccinate work ..

New Zealand gov't backs business to vaccinate workforces

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.